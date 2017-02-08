RICHMOND: Lower Cost Housing Available; List Opens February 27



Housing Authority wait lists are opening up as housing demand continues to outpace supply, especially for lower-income residents.

The federal government’s long-term disinvestment in public housing has made the problem worse, leaving tens of thousands of Bay Area residents without support.

But there is a bit of good news now.

The Housing Authority of Contra Costa County will open its low-income public housing wait list on Monday, Feb. 27 through Thursday, March 2. Applications will be available online only at www.contracostahousing.org beginning at 10 a.m. on Feb. 27th.

For more information, please contact 925-957-8031.