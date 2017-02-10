Bob Moses to Speak in Oakland on Feb. 25

Bob Moses, the iconic director of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee’s efforts to register Black voters during the 1960s, is coming to Oakland.

Moses, 82, was invited to speak by the Barbara Lee and Elihu Harris Lecture Series, which promotes the exchange of ideas to inspire and move forward new leadership. Lectures present civil rights leaders who worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and who continue to work tirelessly for social change.

Now president and founder of The Algebra Project, Moses’ current work seeks a national response to the right of every child to a quality public education.

He will speak at the First Presbyterian Church of Oakland, 2619 Broadway, 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.

Moses was director of SNCC’s Mississippi Voter Registration Project from 1961-64.

The event is presented in partnership with Merritt College of Oakland and the Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center. RSVP at (510) 434- 3988.