Oakland NAACP Annual Black History Program

Chapel of the Chimes Oakland is partnering with the Oakland chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) on a free community event to celebrate Black History Month.

The program will feature remarks by Oakland Fire Chief Teresa Deloach Reed on “Exposing the Hidden Figures in Our Community.”

Special performances by the Acts Full Gospel Praise Dancers and Aliya Hall, ACTSO winner of 2013, will be followed by a post-event reception in the Chapel’s Memories Room.

The event will take place on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Chapel of the Times at 4499 Piedmont Ave. in Oakland.

For more information, contact Cynthia Adams, Oakland NAACP 2nd Vice President/ National College Resources Foundation/Education and Community Engagement/ NorCal/Oakland NAACP Education Chair/Youth Advisor/ACT-SO Chair, (510) 219-3840, cynthia@thecollegeexpo.org, or oakland.chapelofthechimes.com