Sonoma State President Promotes  Higher Education in Church

Sonoma State University President Judy K. Sakaki spoke last Sunday at Beebe Memorial Church in Oakland to encourage young people to go college as part of the 12th annual California State University Super Sunday higher education initiative.

Sakaki, who has been a champion of access, affordability and student success throughout her higher education career, grew up in Oakland and holds two degrees from CSU East Bay and a Ph.D. from UC Berkeley.

“I want every high school student who has the desire to go to college to be able to take that path toward furthering their education,” said Sakaki, who has also served as Vice President of Student Affairs for the UC System, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs at UC Davis, and Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students at CSU Fresno.

Super Sunday has long been part of part of the CSU African American Initiative, which seeks to increase the college preparation, enrollment and graduation rates of African American students from underserved communities.

More than 100,000 congregants, students and their families are expected to receive the Super Sunday message as CSU leaders, including Chancellor Timothy P. White, speak at more than 100 churches across the state on Feb. 12 in Northern and Central California, and Feb. 26 in Southern California.

Congregants will also receive information about the Graduation Initiative 2025, the system’s plan to increase graduation rates and to eliminate the achievement gap for the university’s 475,000 students across all 23 campuses. CSU resources will be provided to help them foster a college-going culture at home, including information about preparing for college, applying to a CSU campus and applying for financial aid.

Visit the CSU Graduation Initiative 2025 website for more information on the program, as well as the CSU Super Sunday website: www2.calstate.edu/csu-system/why-the-csu-matters/graduation-initiative-2025/pages/default.aspx

Or go to www.calstate.edu/supersunday/