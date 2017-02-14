Community Holds Muslim Solidarity Rally in Richmond

By Nadia Pérez

On Monday night, community members gathered in front of Richmond City Hall in support of Muslim and immigrant communities.

The event was organized by Uche J. Uwahemu in coordination with the Richmond Muslim Community, Richmond Progressive Alliance (RPA), Black Women Organizing for Political Action (BWOPA), The Latina Center and JINA Immigration Services.

Residents carried signs that read “Muslims and Latinos are welcome in Richmond, No Ban No Wall!”, “Resist Bigotry” and “We Are All Immigrants.”

The rally opened with prayers from leaders representing various faith-based communities of Richmond.

Speakers included County Supervisor John Gioia, Vice Mayor Jovanka Beckels, Sharon Williams of JINA Immigration Services, Cathleen Sullivan of BWOPA, Miriam Wong, director of The Latina Center, and Marilyn Langlois of the RPA, among others.

A common message emphasized by many was the need for unity in these moments of adversity.

“This is a time like never before for collaboration across all race, religion and creed, all boundaries and lines,” said Sullivan of BWOPA.

“I am an immigrant. We’re seeing an assault on immigrants, and an assault on one is an assault on all,” said organizer Uwahemu.

“I think it’s important to consider, who’s next? We are doing this to support our Muslim brothers and sisters.”