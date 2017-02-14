Oakland Native Provides Force Health Protection for U.S. Navy Sailors

By Kayla Good, Navy Office of Community Outreach

A 1995 Skyline High School graduate and Oakland, California native is serving in the U.S. Navy at the Navy Environmental Preventive Medicine Unit Five (NEPMU).



Chief Petty Officer Darnell Mason serves as a hospital corpsman at the San Diego based preventive medicine unit. According to Navy officials, the Navy Environmental Preventive Medicine Unit’s priority is to provide preventive medicine, environmental and occupational health services.



“I enjoy being able to work with a team that comes together to complete missions,” said Mason. “It is rewarding working with such a different group of sailors and officers.”

The sailors who are part of Navy medicine are the most highly trained, educated and specialized force in history, said Navy officials.

The role of Navy medicine in preserving the healthy and fighting readiness of that force has never been greater or more critical.

Cmdr. Shelton Lyons, the officer in charge of NEPMU FIVE, said the sailors who work in Navy medicine play a critical role in maintaining the medical readiness of the fleet.

“The NEPMUs are uniquely capable of providing preventive medicine, environmental and occupational health services,” Lyons said.

“We are also able to provide critical training for global health engagements and disaster responses, increasing readiness and overall capacity of our fleet and strategic partners.”

Mason said he feels honored to be able to serve at a command that is continually raising the bar in preventive medicine.

“This command has a great family atmosphere,” said Mason.

“They are very welcoming to everyone that comes through the door. They give you plenty of opportunity to grow inside and outside of the Navy.”

Those who serve in Navy medicine understand that they play a key role in meeting the missions of our armed forces, according to Navy officials.

“Serving in the Navy is the greatest honor of my life,” added Mason. “Being able to do what very few Americans choose to do is important. It is about supporting and defending our Constitution. It’s a fun job. There have been some hard days but definitely more good days thanks to that Navy family.”