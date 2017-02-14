San Francisco’s Dr. Monique Morton Discusse Guns & God in New book, “Restorer of the Breach” 

It was early in 2013 when shootings and murders were happening at an alarming rate in the Ocean View section of San Francisco.

The residential neighborhood has been an African American community on the western side of San Francisco for the past 40 years, dating back to the 1960s.

Dr. Monique Morton, a bail bondsman at the time, ordained minister and member of that community, wanted to do something to make change in the community.

“I had been praying for something to happen, for God to send help to stop these murders,” said Dr. Morton. “Then I realized, the help I was praying for was me to do something.”

So she worked with others to organize a peaceful demonstration and a prayer fellowship to address the issues. She went to various churches and community groups seeking support.

“We organized a peace walk, and we went out and prayed over the areas where the young men were killed,” said Morton. “After we did that, the murders slowed down.”

Her work in helping to raise awareness and address the issues of violence within the African American community was the drive that encouraged her to sit down and write her new book, “Restorer of the Breach.”

She said the book takes its message from the Book of Isaiah, Chapter 58 Verse 12.

“This verse talks about the path God chooses instead of doing stuff on our own,” continued Morton. “He is talking about how he will restore and repair.”

Based on that lesson, Morton writes about the necessary steps to change things in our lives, families and communities.

“Restorer of the Breach” is Dr. Morton’s first book. She says it is a continuation of the ministry she has with her husband Kwanzaa Morton and the goals they have to help to strengthen families and communities through God’s word.

“I believe everyone has an assignment to do in life,” said Dr. Morton. “This is mine”

Dr. Morton will read and sign her book signing on Saturday, February 25, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Ingleside Church at 1345 Ocean Ave. in San Francisco.

The book will be available for purchase for $11. For more information go to www.aboutmyfathersbusinessministry.org