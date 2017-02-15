Marin City Library to Screen Acclaimed Documentary “13th”, Feb. 21st

“13th,” Ava DuVernay’s documentary on mass incarceration and the American prison system, will be shown Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Marin City Library at 164 Donahue Street in Marin City.

The title of the film refers to the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which reads, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States.”

DuVernay uses archival footage and testimony from activists, politicians, historians, and formerly incarcerated men and women to illustrate how that second qualifying clause has become a way to promote mass criminalization and the American prison industry.

“13th” was nominated by the upcoming Oscars as the best documentary feature. Other nominated documentaries include “Fire at Sea,” “I Am Not Your Negro,” “Life, Animated,” and “O.J.: Made in America.”

The screening of “13th” is being presented by the Friends of the Marin City Library.

Light refreshments will be served, and a brief discussion will follow the documentary.

For more information, call the Marin City Library at (415) 332-6158