Boarding the Bay Area’s sanctuary movement, BART may soon become the country’s first sanctuary transit system for the thousands of immigrants who ride the trains daily.

Last week, BART Directors Lateefah Simon and Nick Josefowitz introduced a request that staff look at creating a policy that would cut BART police’s communication and assistance with immigration authorities.

Current policy allows transit police to notify or turn over to federal immigration officials people suspected of being undocumented.

According to Madeline Franklin, special assistant to Simon, BART police do not practice this policy and have not in at least the past five years.

Making the policy change would ensure, however, that almost no contact is ever made between the two agencies.

“We want to make it clear that BART will protect all of its riders, even if they are undocumented,” Franklin told the Post.

“In this time of national security (disagreements), BART wants to be prepared to protect working families in the Bay Area from indiscriminate federal laws,” she said.

BART is the state’s busiest transit system, with an estimated 400,000 people riding the trains daily. The transit system also sits at a unique intersection, connecting cities that are sanctuaries with those that are not.

The BART Police Department also has jurisdiction within a half-mile radius of every BART station throughout the Bay Area, says Franklin.

Currently, BART police can book arrested individuals in any corresponding county jail and then it is up to that sheriff’s department to choose whether to contact ICE.

Making BART a sanctuary transit system could include deterring transit police from booking people of unknown immigration status in county jails that are not sanctuaries, Franklin said.

According to a report by the Pew Research Center, roughly 240,000 undocumented residents live in Oakland, San Francisco and Hayward. Many ride BART daily to go to work and attend schools.

Saira Hussain, a staff attorney at the Asian Law Caucus, says a new policy is necessary to help make the thousands of daily immigrant commuters feel comfortable riding transit and could be a model for other transit systems in the country.

“Many, many immigrants and communities of color use BART around the Bay Area to conduct their lives and it’s important to us that their lives are not disrupted because of immigration enforcement,” Hussain told the Post.

“With a new policy, there would be no reason for (BART police) to contact immigration and it would make a lot of people feel safer,” she said.

Tulio Ospina is the assistant editor of the Oakland Post and editor-in-chief of El Mundo.

Email tulio.postnewsgroup@gmail.com