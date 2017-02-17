Emails Show Oakland Staff Knew of Police Sex Crimes Months Before Mayor Schaaf Says She Was Told

Although Mayor Libby Schaaf has said she and City Administrator Sabrina Landreth knew nothing about the Oakland Police Department (OPD) sex-crime scandal until March 2016, a number of emails have come to light that that show multiple top officials in the City Attorney’s and City Administrator’s offices knew about the officers’ misconduct four months before that date, as early as November 2015, according to an article in the East Bay Express.

The article, written by reporters Darwin BondGraham and Ali Winston, says that on Nov. 16, 2015, OPD civilian employee and union steward Belinda Calvin-Adlao sent an email to Spruce Metzger, a senior labor relations staffer for the city, requesting city “intervention” and “oversight” regarding an internal-affairs investigation of a civilian OPD employee.

The employee under investigation was the mother of “Celeste Guap,” the teenager who was the victim in the OPD scandal. A copy of the email was sent to Oakland Director of Employee Relations Renee Mayne, who reported directly to Landreth.

Calvin-Adlao wrote that Guap’s mother was the subject of OPD’s internal investigation. A complaint had been filed against her, alleging she failed to report that multiple police officers committed statutory rape of her daughter.

Calvin-Adlao said the mother was innocent. The complaint against the mother has since been dropped.

“I can tell you that the inappropriate actions in this case are the direct result of police officer misconduct as they took advantage of a troubled minor during the times of the incidents,” Calvin-Adlao wrote in a letter attached to the email.

The November 2015 email was also copied the leadership of Calvin-Adlao’s union, SEIU Local 1021, Edward Swanson, an attorney who periodically investigated OPD for U.S. District Court Judge Thelton Henderson, and also Sokhom Mao, then chair of Oakland’s Citizens Police Review Board.

Metzger left the city in December 2016, and Mayne left her city job in August 2016.

Mayne told the Express she did not remember the email but said, “If it was a serious matter, I would have reported it to Sabrina [Landreth] or Christine [Daniel],” one of Landreth’s assistants.

In separate emails sent later in November and early December 2015, Calvin-Adlao also corresponded with Deputy City Attorney Allyson Cook about the investigation.

On December 1, 2015, Cook replied that she had passed the message on to the city administrator’s office. She wrote: “I wanted you to know that once I received your email, I provided it to Risk Management, who, in turn, will make any appropriate notifications.”

The city’s risk-management division is under Landreth’s oversight.

In emailed statements sent this week, both Schaaf and Landreth reaffirmed earlier statements that they first became aware of the scandal in March 2016, according to the Express.