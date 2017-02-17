Oakland Parents Demand New Schools Chief Who Works for Black, Latino and Special Ed Students

About 150 people attended the school district´s town hall meeting Saturday to talk about the hiring of a new superintendent of schools.

A growing number of parents, students and educators are signing petitions and attending town hall meetings to demand the Oakland Board of Education hire a new superintendent for the public schools who has long term connections to the city, is committed to staying in the job for at least five years, and who is willing to work closely with the community to prioritize the educational needs of Black, Latino, special education and marginalized students.

About 150 people showed up last Saturday morning at McClymonds High School in West Oakland at an Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) sponsored town hall meeting.

Community members were determined that the school board allow them to be part of the superintendent hiring process, rejecting a “community engagement” process that only gives lip service to their involvement.

In addition, over 3,000 people have already signed a petition started by a local group called the Justice for Oakland Students Coalition, which says, “We can’t afford more of the same — we need a new kind of superintendent … who will turn this district around so all of our students graduate college and (are) career ready.”

The district is searching for a superintendent to replace Antwan Wilson, who left at the end of January to become chancellor of Washington, D.C. public schools after working in OUSD for two-and-a-half years.

A number of people are concerned that behind the scenes special interest groups and city officials are pressuring the school board to hire another CEO-type, pro-privatization superintendent who will ignore the objectives of the community.

Speaking at last Saturday’s town hall meeting, a Castlemont High School student said, “We want to see real community engagement, no charters or private schools. We want a superintendent who is transparent with the budget and supportive of teachers.”

An East Oakland teacher said, “We want someone who is committed to our students here and is not trained by the Broad Foundation,” like many of Oakland’s past superintendents.

“We want someone who is willing to come here and build on the existing leadership and excellence that we have here,” she said.

Other speakers said they want the community to be able to regularly “assess and evaluate” the new superintendent, and they want a budget process that is transparent about the millions and millions of dollars that the district spends each year on outside consulting firms.

The petition being circulated by the Justice for Oakland Students Coalition calls for selecting a new superintendent who “will bring a vision and systemwide plan for real results for African-American, Latino, and all High-Need students, based on the priorities set by students and families; (and) will ensure budget equity by prioritizing direct funding to schools, not in high salaries in central office.”

The petition is available at http://bit.ly/2knTsOY

Participants in the coalition include Oakland Kids First, Parent Leadership Action Network (PLAN), Black Organizing Project (BOP) and Parents United for Public Education.

Responding to questions from the Post, School Board President James Harris said, “I think we need a superintendent with a deep understanding of Oakland.”

“I am less interested in whether or not they are Broad trained and more interested in whether or not they are an active listener and someone who has the patience and care to understand the needs of our Oakland students,” he said.