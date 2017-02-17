The Greenlining Institute President Orson Aguilar speaks before guests at the nonprofit's grand opening at 360 14th St. in downtown Oakland. Mayor Libby Schaaf, Councilmember Lynette McElhaney and State Senator Nancy Skinner were among those in attendance on Friday.

Last Friday, The Greenlining Institute hosted a grand opening event at its newly renovated building in downtown Oakland, where the Oakland Post and El Mundo are also newly located.

Formerly a dilapidated bank office, the building at 360 14th St. has been reclaimed and revitalized by Greenlining into a flourishing, energy-efficient nonprofit center built with local, minority-owned businesses.

In addition to providing space to several other nonprofits at affordable, below-market rents, Greenlining designed the building to include community spaces for meetings and to showcase the work of diverse local artists.

Dozens of guests arrived for the grand opening where Greenlining Institute President Orson Aguilar laid out the organization’s vision for the center.

Speakers who made the project possible included Mayor Libby Schaaf, Councilmember Lynette Gibson McElhaney, State Senator Nancy Skinner, and Joshua Simon, executive director of the East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation.