Support Growing for Oakland Public Bank

Susan Harman of Friends of the Public Bank of Oakland was one of the speakers at the Thursday night forum at City Hall. Councilmember-at-Large Rebecca Kaplan (right) and Councilmember Abel Guillén (left) also spoke.

By Daisy Ozim

City Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan hosted a panel discussion at City Hall last Thursday on the possibility of creating a public bank in Oakland.

The crowded forum featured public banking experts from across the United States who support the goal of developing socially responsible financial institutions that are responsive to the needs of the local community, and help save money for taxpayers.

In Oakland, a public bank could also help solve the problem that the strong and growing cannabis industry currently does not have access to banking.

Although a campaign for a public bank in the East Bay has been underway for several years, it has recently picked up steam with the active interest of several Oakland council members and deepening concern over the influence that Wall Street banks have on city policy and finances.

“Creating a bank that is accountable to the community is one of the ways we can put our money where our mouth is, fund needed projects and invest in accordance with our values,” said Councilmember Kaplan.

“We can protect our cannabis community by not forcing them to use cash transactions, and, like our recent successful efforts to create Community Choice Energy, we can harness local community support to take action that improves the environment, public health, and the local economy. As distrust in big corporate banks and lack of oversight at the Federal level are growing problems — this is how we can be part of the solution,” said Kaplan.

Panelists included Henry Wyokowski, lead attorney for Harborside Health center.who shared his thoughts on the benefits a public bank could have for Oakland with the upcoming cannabis legalization.

“A banking system for the cannabis industry is a matter of public safety. It has the potential to eliminate crime that is fueled by the untraceable amounts of money that come in from the underground economy,” said Wyokowski.

Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin said he wants to make public banking a reality in Berkeley.

Due to its opposition to the Wells Fargo’s funding for the Dakota Access Pipeline, Berkeley has decided not to renew its contract with Wells Fargo, which expires in May.

“Wells Fargo has committed egregious acts against residents and has not served the community in a way that supports a healthy financial and social infrastructure,” said Arreguin.

If Berkeley does in fact decide not to renew their contract, it will join cities like Seattle that just announced a $3 billion divestment from Wells Fargo due to their investment in the Dakota Access Pipeline.