Post News Group Staff

Post News Group
1433 Webster Street
Oakland, CA 94607
510.287.8200
Open Monday – Friday, 9am – 5pm
EDITORIAL & WEB STAFF
Paul Cobb, Publisher
Ken Epstein, Editor-In-Chief
Jack Naidu, Deputy Production Manager
Tulio Ospina, Assistant Editor, Oakland Post // Editor-in-Chief, El Mundo // Social Media Manager
Jesse Brooks, Health Reporter
Malaika Bobino, Sports Reporter
Godfrey Lee, Marin County Post Reporter
Jaron Epstein, Web Editor
CONTRIBUTING WRITERS & PHOTOGRAPHERS
Carla Thomas, Features Contributor
Lee Hubbard, San Francisco Post Contributor
Babatunde Harrison, Photographer
Administration
Maxine Ussery, Office Manager
Brenda Hudson, Finance Controller
OMG!! This is certainly a shocking and a genuine Testimony..I visited a forum here on the internet on the 20TH OF July 2016, And I saw a marvelous testimony of this powerful and great spell caster called DR Papa on the forum..I never believed it, because I never heard nor learnt anything about magic before.. Not a soul would have been able to influence me about magical spells, not until DR Papa did it for me and restored my marriage of 8 years back to me and brought my spouse back to me in the same 48hours just as I have read on the internet..I was truly astonished and shocked when my husband knelt down begging for forgiveness and for me to accept him back.. I am really short of expressions, and I don’t know how much to convey my appreciation to you DR Papa, you are a God sent to me and my entire family.. Here is his website: www(dot)supremetemple(dot)com His Email: supremetemple(at)hotmail(dot)com
Love spell caster help me bring back my wife..
Thank you so much Dr.WISE I never thought I will smile again, My wife left me with two kids for one year, All effort to bring her back failed and i was desperate to bring her back home I thought I’m not going to see her again not until I met a lady called shantel on Facebook who told me about a spell caster called Dr.wise, She gave me his email address and mobile number and I contacted him and he assured me that within 48hours my wife will come back to me, i feel happy already when i had that from him, In less than 48hours my wife came back started begging for forgiveness saying it is the devils work, so I’m still surprise till now about this miracle, because it just too real to be real I know so many men are at there with the same problem but i tell you today that there is a solution. contact Dr. wise mobile number +2347019845256 or at his email address: drwiselovespelltemple@gmail.com
Good news to share with everyone here about how i got my husband back when he Want a Divorce and left me for another woman. My Names is Reyes Noble, from London,UK. My husband and I have been married for about 12 yrs now. We were happily married with two kids, a boy and a girl. 3 months ago, I started to notice some strange behavior from him and a few weeks later I found out that my husband is seeing someone else. He started coming home late from work, he hardly care about me or the kids anymore, Sometimes he goes out and doesn’t even come back home for about 2-3 days. I did all I could to rectify this problem but all to no avail. I became very worried and needed help. As I was browsing through the internet one day, I came across a website that suggested that dr.uzor, can help solve marital problems, restore broken relationships and so on. So, I felt I should give him a try. I contacted him and told him my problems and he told me what to do and i did it and he did a spell for me. 72 hours later, my husband came to me and apologized for the wrongs he did and promise never to do it again. Ever since then, everything has returned back to normal. I and my family are living together happily again.. All thanks to dr.uzor, Powerful Love Spell that really works. If you have any problem contact him and i guarantee you that he will help you. He will not disappoint you. Email him at: uzorspelltemple@gmail.com////website:www.uzorspelltemple.webs.com
OMG!! This is certainly a shocking and a genuine Testimony..I visited a forum here on the internet on the 20TH OF July 2016, And I saw a marvelous testimony of this powerful and great spell caster called DR Papa on the forum..I never believed it, because I never heard nor learnt anything about magic before.. Not a soul would have been able to influence me about magical spells, not until DR Papa did it for me and restored my marriage of 8 years back to me and brought my spouse back to me in the same 48hours just as I have read on the internet..I was truly astonished and shocked when my husband knelt down begging for forgiveness and for me to accept him back.. I am really short of expressions, and I don’t know how much to convey my appreciation to you DR Papa, you are a God sent to me and my entire family.. Here is his website: www(DOT)supremetemple(DOT)com. His Email: supremetemple(AT)hotmail(dot)com
“ For the last four years, we have attempted to bring about a peaceful solution to the peace agreement that was entered into in good faith, with the United Nations, Contra, and the Sandinista regime. In that agreement, The Miskitu commanders (without consulting the Government in exile) gave up our arms with the promise that the UN would handle then police actions that might arise. This agreement was entered into by some Commanders under duress and some of the elders expressing council from the government in exile were ignored. As a result, the Miskitu Nation suffers to the point that their existence is seriously threatened. They have turned to Government in exile for help!
Mosquita is a country of split locations separate from Nicaragua but in Central America bordering Honduras Colombia and Belize. Mosquita has a Democratic Parliament and is striving to establish a Capitalistic economy. We are forced to work underground due to the fact that we are shot at wounded or killed on a daily basis.
The 1948 convention on “the prevention and punishment of the crime of genocide.” Since the beginning of this agreement (resolution 650), the Miskitu Nation has not had arms against Nicaraguan citizens. However, the Sandinista FSLN, also known as Colonos, have murdered families, raped women and children, abused the children physically and psychologically and the female children sexually, set fire to homes, plantations, crops, fruit, trees, and forests. They have done all of these things under the direction and protection of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.
There is a growing influx of people migrating through Central America into Mexico eventually into the US with limited supervision or knowledge of whom or what they might represent. We experience these people before the US sees them. Those same people Ortega send with weapons, they are the ones who come to take over our lands, they burn our homes our crops rape and pillage. Mosquita is a very mineral rich land the ground is ripe for vegetation.
Back in the 1980s Russia and the Chinese made an agreement with Daniel Ortega and Tomas Borges whereby they would remove the Miskitu people from Mosquita Sovereign Territories and the Abundant Natural Resources and share the territories with the two countries in exchange for arms (to the contradiction of two international world courts have told Honduras, Nicaragua, and Colombia that they have no rights to Miskitu Territories).
Daniel Ortega has been paid over Two Billion dollars and given military weapons tanks and air force. The Chinese are today mining gold silver and Uranium 238 on which goes to the Russians and is refined into weapons-grade U235 and Plutonium. The market is Iran and North Korea. Added to this is the fact that Russia has already built Military Ports (Russian bases at monkey point Miskitu Territory and surrounding Miskitu Islands.) while the Chinese are planning to build a Canal that goes from the Caribbean Seas to the Gulf of Mexico and establish a shipping route into the West Coast ports all controlled by China (Chinese/Nicaraguan Canal).
This would literally annihilate the environment of the last natural forestation left In Central America At least a 3/4 of a million people of Miskitu nation would suffer as a result. later down the line U S will surely have much bigger problems than the “Cuban Crisis” on their hands and the Us will be accessed through the back door via land, air and sea strikes.
Don’t be fooled by the Russian and Chinese claiming Democracy! Democracy is not beneficial to their leaders. They are not known for their humanitarian ways and people are not banging down their respective door trying to get in but the fact remains that their people are running from them! God loves the USA and regardless of how we came to power we are redeeming ourselves and the Monroe doctrine still needs to be enforced. We need to spread education development and democracy to all nations especially the ones in our back door that we have been neglecting, but our nemesis is paying close attention to (as more and more of Central and South America Government are becoming communist) and killing off those who would oppose them.
Capitalism is getting out of hand and needs to be monitored yet it still leaves room for growth, advancement and success. You can not do that through communism.
I feel so blessed again in my marriage after Doctor Oku brought back my husband that separated with me for good 3 mounths. Am Jessica Butler by name from USA. Even though i have mouths all over my body, it won’t be enough to thank Doctor Oku for his help upon my life. My husband separated with me for the 3 months and have been in pains and agony without him. So, i searched for help everywhere but nothing worked out not until i meant Doctor Oku who i contacted online. I explained my situation to him and he promised that my husband will get back to me within 24 to 48 hours as far that my heart still beats for him. I believed in him and he prepared a spell for me and my husband called me exactly when Doctor Oku said. He pleaded and said he needs me back and now we are living happily again for the past 9 months. Everyone out there reading my article that needs help should contact him… Email: okutemple@gmail.com or call +2347053113465
After 6 moths of Broken marriage, my husband left me with two kids, I felt like ending it all, i almost committed suicide because he left us with nothing, i was emotionally down all this while. Thanks to a man called Dr Aisabu of Aisabu temple which i met online. On one faithful day, as I was browsing through the internet, I came across several testimonies about this particular man. Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb,cure cancer,and other sickness, some testified that he prayed to stop divorce and get a good paid job so on. He is amazing, i also come across one particular testimony, it was about a woman called Shannon , she testified about how he brought back her Ex lover in less than 2 days, and at the end of her testimony she dropped his email. (aisabulovespell@gmail.com) After reading all these, I decided to give it a try. I contacted him via email and explained my problem to him. In just 48hours, my husband came back to me. We resolved our issues, and we are even happier than ever. DR Aisabu you are a gifted man and thank you for everything you had done in my life. If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine spell caster, Try him anytime, he is the answer to your problems. you can contact him on aisabulovespell@gmail.com call/WhatsApp number +2348036722163
Hello everyone! Still don’t know the right words to express my Gratitude to the Great Dr.Ozolua After been diagnosed of HERPES 1 and 2 VIRUS in July, i was given so many health prescription and advice with no improvement, I totally lost hope, until i found many testimonies of Great Dr. Ozolua in an online research on google, Like anybody would be, I was very skeptical about contacting him, but i later did and he opened up to me and told me what was involved and he started the remedies for my health, i gave him a try and Thank God, i was cured from herpes permanently by the herbal medication I received from him true DHL delivery. I never thought that herpes can be cured, from the bottom of my heart I’m truly grateful,i still do not know how it was cure it highly unbelievable it just just too real to be real i pray you have long life so you can help many more people on earth with your herbal medical support. i advice any one that is living with herpes virus should Contact the Great Dr Ozolua today, because it has the cure to any problem Email him on dr.ozolua@yahoo.com or his whatsapp on +2348051421297
I am really happy that i have been cured from (HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS) with the herbal medicine of Dr Odinokoro, i have been suffering from this disease for the past 1 year and 7 months without solution until i came across the email of this doctor who has cured so many people with his herbal medicine, i also choose to give him a chance to help me and my husband, he told me what to do and i kindly did it, and he gave us his herbal medicine and direct me on how to use it, i also follow his instructions for use and he ask us to go for a check up after 1 week and 4days which i did, to my greatest surprise our result came out as negative, we are really happy that there is someone like this doctor who is ready to help anytime any day. To all the readers and viewers that is doubting this testimony stop doubting it and contact this doctor if you really have one and see if he will not actually help you. i am not a stupid woman that i will come out to the public and start saying what someone have not done for me and i know that there are some people out there who are really suffering and hurting their family just because of these diseases so you can to mail him on odinogun098@outlook.com.
He also informed me about cure for these diseases listed below
. HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS.
.DIABETES
. CANCER
.HEPATITIS
Urgent Real Love Spell That Work Fast On How To Get Your Ex, Husband, Wife Back My life became devastated when my husband sent me packing, after 8 years that we have been together. I was lost and helpless after trying so many ways to make my husband take me back. One day at work, i was absent minded not knowing that my boss was calling me, so he sat and asked me what its was all about i told him and he smiled and said that it was not a problem. I never understand what he meant by it wasn’t a problem getting my husband back, he said he used a spell to get his wife back when she left him for another man and now they are together till date and at first i was shocked hearing such thing from my boss. He gave me an email address of the great spell caster who helped him get his wife back, i never believed this would work but i had no choice that to get in contact with the spell caster which i did, and he requested for my information and that of my husband to enable him cast the spell and i sent him the details, but after two days, my mom called me that my husband came pleading that he wants me back, i never believed it because it was just like a dream and i had to rush down to my mothers place and to my greatest surprise, my husband was kneeling before me pleading for forgiveness that he wants me and the kid back home, then i gave Happy a call regarding sudden change of my husband and he made it clear to me that my husband will love me till the end of the world, that he will never leave my sight. Now me and my husband is back together again and has started doing pleasant things he hasn’t done before, he makes me happy and do what he is suppose to do as a man without nagging. Please if you need help of any kind, kindly contact Happy for help and you can reach him via email: happylovespell2@gmail.com you can also call him or add him on whats-app +2348133873774
what a wonderful world we are living, i still doubt this spell caster how he did it!!! i am Shechan Caroline am from Los Angeles I am so happy to let the whole word know how this powerful spell caster saved my marriage.Everything was going down the drain as my husband can not stop cheating on me with other women. It became used to always heating on me. I tried to make him stop, but I couldn’t help the situation, the more I tried, the harder it becomes. At times we will fight and go apart for some months and we will come back again just because of our kids. One day a friend told me about this spell caster who helped her too, his name is Dr.oku, she said he uses white magic spells to solve spiritual problems. I decided to give it a try, I contacted him and he told me it will take just 2 to 3 days and I will see great changes in my husband. He actually cast a spell, believe me after 2 to 3 days of the spell, my husband was confessing different names of woman he has slept with. He begged for forgiveness and never to try it again. From that day till now, my mind is at rest. My husband dislike every other women on earth except me. And am so happy to have him for myself alone.The spell caster’s contact is okutemple@gmail.com or call him +2347053113465
Hello everyone! Still donÂ’t know the right words to express my Gratitude to the Great Dr akabaherbal After been diagnosed of HERPES 1 and 2 VIRUS in July, i was given so many health prescription and advice with no improvement, I totally lost hope, until i found many testimonies of Great Dr. akabaherbal in an online research on google, Like anybody would be, I was very skeptical about contacting him, but i later did and he opened up to me and told me what was involved and he started the remedies for my health, i gave him a try and Thank God, i was cured from herpes permanently by the herbal medication I received from him true DHL delivery. I never thought that herpes can be cured, from the bottom of my heart IÂ’m truly grateful,i still do not know how it was cure it highly unbelievable it just just too real to be real i pray you have long life so you can help many more people on earth with your herbal medical support. i advice any one that is living with herpes virus should Contact the Great Dr akabaherbal today, because it has the cure to any problem Email him on dr. akabaherbal@gmail.com or his whatsapp on +2347064900614
TESTIMONY OF HOW I GOT CURED FROM HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS This is real take it serious, who will believe that a herb can cure herpes, i never believe that this will work, i have spend a lot getting drugs from the hospital to keep me healthy, it got to a time that i was waiting for is death to come because i was broke, one day i heard about this great man called Dr. Akaba who is well know for Herpes, HIV, and Cancer cure, i decided to email him I didn’t believe him that much, I just wanted to give him a try, he replied my mail and Needed some Information about me, then I sent them to him, he prepared a herbal medicine (CURE) and sent it through Online Courier Service for delivery, he gave my details to the Courier Office. they told me that 3-5 days I will receive the package and after receiving it, i took the medicine as prescribed by him at the end of the one week, he told me to go to the hospital for a checkup, and i went, surprisingly after the test the doctor confirm me Herpes simplex virus negative, i thought it was a joke, i went to another hospital and was also negative, thank you for saving my life, I promise I will always testify of your good works. if you are herpes simplex virus patient, contact him and I am sure you will get cured, contact him via: akabaherbal@gmail.com or call +2347064900614…..or whatsapp him +2347064900614 THESE ARE THE THINGS Dr. Akaba. . HERPES . HIV/AIDS . HPV. CANCER
I WANT TO TAKE THIS TIME OUT TO EXPRESS MY HAPPINESS AND APPRECIATION TO DOCTOR NOBLE THE ITALIAN SPELL CASTER(noblespellhome@gmail.com) WHO HELPED ME IN GETTING MY EX BACK .
my name is Jennifer Marcus,
Am so glad to share to the world what doctor Noble did for me, he brought back my lover, my joy, my life and my everything,after my boyfriend broke up with me because of another girl who they worked together in same company , i was so devastated, for six months I was so frustrated and restless because I couldn’t imagine myself without him, I so much loved him, I tried everything to get him back but no success. I was scared to contact a spell caster because of fear of being scammed..but a friend of mine told me he knew a powerful love spell caster in ITALY, so I decided to give him a try and to my greatest surprise in less than 2 weeks my ex came back begging and I was so happy and I accepted him and we are together now and even stronger. All thanks to doctor Noble. You can contact him via noblespellhome@gmail.com
Thanks for your time.
Why I am writing this testimony is because I made a promise that whosoever that helps me out of my relationship predicament deserves to be known even more by the world. I am 37 years of age, my husband had a very powerful love spell on him that a female he knows put on him and I wanted it removed as this caused serious problems in our marriage and he left me for her. It seemed nothing on earth can bring our paths together forever, I felt really bad because I love him so dearly. I had sleepless nights because I missed my hubby’s touch and care. I seldom visit this webpage but anytime I do, I see two or more positive reviews about a man named dr. Adoda and his mysterious and miraculous works that saves relationships and marriages, this got me curious. Also, I normally see other several reviews, although I learn’t that there are lots of scammers out there but I contacted Adoda because I was convinced by a testifier I contacted, that dr. Adoda spell is the big deal. I gave him a chance out of my doubting spirit but to my greatest surprise my husband called me 2 days after dr. Adoda did his thing on him and my hubby’s behalf, that he is so sorry for all the pains he has made me pass through, he wanted to be back home. Presently our love is more than that of Romeo and Juliet, he takes too good care of me now, 110% than before. I know there are others out there, I say if you find dr.adodalovespelltemple@gmail.com then your problem is as well solved. Lydia Ryan W. from California, USA
My wife of 10 years left me she tells me she does not love me anymore she wants to be friends for the sake of our children. I hurt her i screwed up amd been trying every day to show her i am not that man anymore. I asked that she gives me a chance to show her im not that man anymore. She refuses to work it out shes talking to other men now going out and its killing me. I’m dying insid im in so much pain. I sold my gun beacuse i thought of using it on myself. Sometimes the thought of death is all to comforting. I been cutting myself also and i drink every night. I love my beautiful wife so much and she does not love me anymore.its hard so hard for me all i want is my wife back im lost without her, but some one like a father to me restored my marriage and bring my wife back to me with-in 2 day after my trust on him all thanks to Dr happy the great plz my Advise is to contact him if you need his help of getting your ex back and protect your marriage for divorce email him at happylovespell2@gmail.com also call him or add him on whats-app +2348133873774
My name is veronica Sandra , and I base in USA…My life is back!!! After 3 years of Broken marriage, my husband left me with two kids . I felt like my life was about to end i almost committed suicide, i was emotionally down for a very long time. Thanks to a spell caster called Dr JUDE, which i met online. On one faithful day, as I was browsing through the internet,I came across allot of testimonies about this particular spell caster. Some people testified that he brought their Ex lover back, some testified that he restores womb,cure cancer,and other sickness, some testified that he can cast a spell to stop divorce and so on. i also come across one particular testimony,it was about a woman called Sonia,she testified about how he brought back her Ex lover in less than 2 days, and at the end of her testimony she dropped Dr JUDE e-mail address. After reading all these,I decided to give it a try. I contacted him via email and explained my problem to him. In just 48hours, my husband came back to me. We solved our issues, and we are even happier than before DrJUDE, is really a gifted man and i will not stop publishing him because he is a wonderful man… If you have a problem and you are looking for a real and genuine spell caster to solve all your problems for you. Try High (liberationlovespell@gmail.com) anytime, he might be the answer to your problems. Here’s his contact: liberationlovespell@gmail.com or whatsapp moblie number +2348034062173
We have direct and efficient providers of Bank Guarantee (BG’s), Insurance Guarantees,Confirmable Bank Drafts, Standby Letters of Credit (SBLC) medium term note (MTN) and Third Party Guarantees. which are specifically for sell/lease at leasing price of 4+2% /32+2% for selling price.
If you are a potential Investor or principal looking to raise capital, we will be happy to answer any questions that you have about this opportunity and to provide you with details regarding these services.
Our BG/SBLC Financing can help you get your project funded, by providing you with yearly renewable leased bank instruments. We work directly with the providers of these instruments.
DESCRIPTION OF INSTRUMENTS:
1. Instrument: Bank Guarantee (BG/SBLC) (Appendix A)
2. Total Face Value: Eur 5M MIN and Eur 10B MAX (Ten Billion USD).
3. Issuing Bank: Barcley’s Bank , HSBC Bank London, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Frankfurt.
4. Age: One Year, One Month
5. Leasing Price: 4% of Face Value plus 2% commission fees to brokers.
6. Delivery: Bank to Bank swift.
7. Payment: MT-103 or MT760
8. Hard Copy: Bonded Courier within 7 banking day.
BELOW IS OUR FCO PROCEDURE
WE will arrange for a fresh cut BG/SBLC EURO/USD $10million to 100billion in favor of your company with Euro clear access code and block code as well as the ISIN and CUSIP numbers and Common Code of the SBLC from Barclay’s Bank to enable you verify it at a lease cost of 4+2% After which you will transfer Euro cost fee to validate the instrument before it is delivered by swift MT199/MT799 pre-advice and finally via MT760 and the beneficiary is expected to pay 4% lease cost via MT103 to providers funding bank after verifying and authenticating the swift MT760 from issuing bank Barclay’s, hsbc, and deucthe bank etc.
Contact us for outstanding service, competence & professionalism;
For all inquires Contact:
Name: johnson Hatton
Email: johnsonhatton@gmail.com
Skype: johnson.hatton007
My life was destroyed when my husband sent me packing, after 13 years we have been together. I was lost and helpless after trying so many ways to my husband back to me. One day at work, I was distracted, not knowing that my boss called me, so he sat and asked me what it was all about, I told him and he smiled and said it was no problem. I never understood what he meant by it was no problem getting back my husband, he said he used a spell to get back his wife when she left him for another man, and now they are together till date and initially I was shocked hearing something from my boss. He gave me an email address of the Prophet Abuvia which helped him get his wife back, I never believed that this would work, but I had no choice coming into contact with the sayings that I get done, and he asked for my information and that my husband was able to propose to throw him the spell and I sent him the details, but after two days, my mother called me that my husband was pleading that he wants me back, I never believed, because it was just a dream and I had to rush off to my mother’s place and to my greatest surprise, was kneeling my husband beg me for forgiveness that he wants me and the child back home, when I gave prophet Abuvia a conversation regarding sudden change of my husband and he made clear to me that my husband will love me until the end of the world, that he will never leave for another woman. Now me and my husband is back together and started doing funny things he has not done before, he makes me happy and do what it is supposed to do as a man without nagging. Please if you need help of any kind need, please contact Prophet Abuvia for help. His email is prophet.abuvia@gmail.com his website is prophetabuviasolutiontemple.webs.com
Am so grateful to Dr Sambo for what he has done for me,At first i was thinking he was a scam and also thinking if i was doing the right thing,But when i decided to contact him i told him my problem he laughed and told me that everything will be okay within 48hours,So i decided to give it a try in which i contacted him he told me that i should remove all taught from my mind and be happy,Really on the second day i just got a call from someone.The person was weeping then i decided to ask who was i speaking to then he called his name Richard i was shocked i asked him what happened he said he is really sorry for what he has done to me for the past 3years for leaving me alone.That i should please forgive him that he will make it up with me.So then i said let him come over which he did as he was coming he got me a new car and also said i should have access to his account top prove to me that he will never leave me for anything now we are bought together and we are going to celebrate this Xmas in any country of my choice,Which we are preparing for.Now we are together and he cant do without me friends am so happy to Dr Sambo for bringing back happiness to my life.i swear with my life Dr Sambo is a man to trust you can contact him on his private mail ogunspiritualspelltemple@gmail.com
My name is Christiana
from USA
Hello. What a great and wonderful testimony.I am purch mhiz from usa. I want to use this golden medium to appreciate Dr. bello a great spell caster for helping me reunite my relationship with my ex Husband when he ended and turned back on me for quite long time now. When i found this man call Dr bello email bellospelltemple@gmail.com on the net i email him immediately i did all he ask me to provide wish i provided all for him.. He performed a spell for me and within 48 hours after the spell had been cast according to what Dr bello told me that’s what happen just like a magic to me till now low and be hold I receive a text from my ex Husband saying that he is sorry for the pains and tears that he had caused me and that he won’t do such thing to me again in his life. I was surprised but later accepted him back again. Anyone that is in the same line of problem or different one and i want you to contact him now.call or whatsApp him +2348147271779
WOW!! This is the most wonderful thing i have ever experience and i need to share this great testimony..I visited a forum here on the internet on the 8TH MATCH 2015, And i saw a marvelous testimony of this powerful and great spell caster called DR MARVEL on the forum..I never believed it, because i never heard nor learnt anything about magic before.. No body would have been able to convince me about magical spells, not until DR MARVEL did a marvelous work for me and restored my marriage of 6 years back to me and brought my spouse back to me in the same 24 hours just as i read on the internet..i was truly flabbergasted and shocked when my husband kneel down begging for forgiveness and for me to accept him back.. I am really short of words and joy, and i don’t know how much to convey my appreciation to you DR MARVEL you are a God sent to me and my entire family.. And now i am a joyful woman once again.. here is his email extremespellhome@hotmail.com. His telephone number +1 669 221 3962
Hello my name is Hillary Teresa i want to testify about a great man of power and potentials that helped me cast a spell that brought my ex partner back to me without any delay. I broke up with my ex with just little misunderstanding hoping we will get back shortly,but things was growing worse until i contacted Dr abele who helped me with his historical powers to bring my partner, without any delay, i have never believed in a spell caster until i come across Dr abele he is a powerful and generous man… In case you need the help of this great spell caster you can contact him through his email:(drabelesolutionhome@gmail.com) or call him on (+2348119020294) well friends i will advise you put him to a test and believe in him..
/After being in relationship with George for five years,he broke up with me, I did everything possible to bring him back but all was in vain, I wanted him back so much because of the love I have for him, I begged him with everything, I made promises but he refused. I explained my problem to someone online and she suggested that I should contact a spell caster that could help me cast a spell to bring him back but I am the type that don’t believed in spell, I had no choice than to try it, I meant a spell caster called DR Mako and I email him, and he told me there was no problem that everything will be okay before three days, that my ex will return to me before three days, he cast the spell and surprisingly in the second day, it was around 6pm. My ex called me, I was so surprised, I answered the call and all he said was that he was so sorry for everything that happened, that he wanted me to return to him, that he loves me so much. I was so happy and went to him, that was how we started living together happily again. Since then, I have made promise that anybody I know that have a relationship problem, I would be of help to such person by referring him or her to the only real and powerful spell caster who helped me with my own problem and who is different from all the fake ones out there. Anybody could need the help of the spell caster, his email: Makospelltemple@yahoo.com or call him :+2348108737816.
-!My Dear friends online, My name is Ashley Lisa And i live in USA, New York, I have to give this miraculous testimony, which is so unbelievable until now. I had a problem with my Ex husband 2 years ago, which lead to our break up. I was not myself again, i felt so empty inside me, my love and financial situation became worst, until a close friend of mine told me about a spell caster who helped her in the same problem too his name is Doctor Ogboni. I email the spell caster and i told him my problem and i did what he asked of me, to cut the long story short. Before i knew what was happen, less than two days my husband gave me a call and told me that he was coming back to me i was so happy to have him back to me. The most interesting part of the story is that am pregnant. Thanks to Doctor Ogboni for saving my marriage and for also saving others own too. Continue your good work, If you are interested to contact the great spell caster email address: ogbonispelltemple@hotmail.com or call him :+2347054263874
!Hi, my husband and I have been together 17 years are married for 5, I recently had a one night stand with a man and I told my husband about it, he basically said ok we will get through this, a week later I found out that for months he has been talking to women on adult chat rooms, I’m upset about this and now we keep arguing over everything that’s happened. I suggested counseling but he won’t go, last night he said he can’t get passed this and wants a divorce, I love him very much and I want to stay with him, we have 2 children ages 7 and 5 and I know their hearts will break. We also own 2 businesses together and I don’t want things to get messy since i reach Dr. Mako on his email: Makospelltemple@yahoo.com all my marriage problems was solve im now the desirable woman i want to be thank you Dr. Mako you are God sent to save my marriage.his phone number: +2348108737816.
My mouth is full of testimonies, my husband left the home for two years to south Africa for a tourist, where he meant this prostitute and he was bewitch by the girl my husband refuse to come back home again, i cry day and night looking for who to help me, i read a news paper about a powerful spell caster called Dr Miracle and i contacted the spell caster to help me get my lover back to me and he ask me not to worry about it that the gods we fight for me.. he told me by mid-night when all the spirit is at rest he will cast a spell to reunite my lover back to me. and he did in less than 2 days my husband came back to me and started crying that i should for forgive him, i,m so happy for what this spell caster did for me and my husband.. Dr Miracle of (MIRACLESPELLHOME@YAHOO.COM) or his web, http://miraclespellhome.wix.com/dr-miracles,,,,
-My Dear friends online, My name is Ashley Lisa And i live in USA, New York, I have to give this miraculous testimony, which is so unbelievable until now. I had a problem with my Ex husband 2 years ago, which lead to our break up. I was not myself again, i felt so empty inside me, my love and financial situation became worst, until a close friend of mine told me about a spell caster who helped her in the same problem too his name is Doctor Ogboni. I email the spell caster and i told him my problem and i did what he asked of me, to cut the long story short. Before i knew what was happen, less than two days my husband gave me a call and told me that he was coming back to me i was so happy to have him back to me. The most interesting part of the story is that am pregnant. Thanks to Doctor Ogboni for saving my marriage and for also saving others own too. Continue your good work, If you are interested to contact the great spell caster email address: ogbonispelltemple@hotmail.com or call him :+2347054263874
Hi, my husband and I have been together 17 years are married for 5, I recently had a one night stand with a man and I told my husband about it, he basically said ok we will get through this, a week later I found out that for months he has been talking to women on adult chat rooms, I’m upset about this and now we keep arguing over everything that’s happened. I suggested counseling but he won’t go, last night he said he can’t get passed this and wants a divorce, I love him very much and I want to stay with him, we have 2 children ages 7 and 5 and I know their hearts will break. We also own 2 businesses together and I don’t want things to get messy since i reach Dr. Mako on his email: Makospelltemple@yahoo.com all my marriage problems was solve im now the desirable woman i want to be thank you Dr. Mako you are God sent to save my marriage.his phone number: +2348108737816.
I want you all to help me in thanking dr zack balo who help me with my problems. My husband and i have been married for nine years now ,we live happily as good couples until a friend of mine cast a spell on my husband. he abandoned me and the family, he didn’t even want to see me at all because he was under a spell. it was now getting to four months since my husband abandoned me and i was frustrated and don’t know what to do until i meet this great spell caster online, I tell him my problems and he give me three days guarantee and assurance that my husband will come back to me once the spell is cast. He help me break the spell that was cast on my husband and to my greatest surprise the third day my husband came knocking on my door and beg me for forgiveness. once again thank you dr zack balo you can also contact him through his phone number +2348078927387 or email wiseindividualspell@gmail.com.
My name is Janice Williams. I live in California USA, i want to say a bigger thanks to Dr Iyaryi for taking time to help me cast the spell that brings back my ex husband .No one could have ever made me believe that the letter I’m about to write would actually be one day be written. I was the world’s biggest skeptic. I never believed in magic spells or anything like this, but I was told by a reliable source (a very good friend of mine was the one who told me about the Dr Iyaryi that him say man of is world that what ever him say so shall it be) the man call the Dr Iyaryi is a very dedicated, gifted, and talented person,and is a good man that have help so many people to bring them Ex-lover back to them,It was one of the best things I have ever done. My love life was in shambles; And i said let me give him a try,and that was how he help me to get back my ex-husband. He did a love spell that make my ex-husband come back to me and marry me, With this testimony right now i am the happiest woman on earth and our love is now stronger than how it was even before. I will keep sharing this testimony all over the world. All thanks goes to Dr Iyaryi for the good work that he has done for me and people. he deeply enjoy helping people achieve their desires,thanks to my friend who introduced me to him. Should in case anybody need his help you can contact him on his email address:driayaryi2012@hotmail.com Dr Iyaryi restore my life in my matrimonial home you can thank him for me or email him for urgent help in any bad situation i promise you he will also help you,his email address: driayaryi2012@hotmail.com. And also Reach him on WhatsApp Number: +2348056932763 Thanks Dr. Iyaryi
Hello am Natasha from the UK. Am here to
appreciate a man who has cure my sickness .After Hayden
left me for good 2 years all because i was infected with
herpes i was in deep pain and so confused because i truly
loved him so much because he meant a lot in my life,So i
was at a shop one day buying some things when i was
listening to the radio hearing a lady talking about Dr azen
on how he has helped her cure her herpes, i was like truly
this Dr azen has really been the talk of UK now So which
then i got home and had a re think about contacting this
spell caster So then i got his contact when i went to meet
them at the radio station,They gave me dr azen cell number
and email id,Then i decided to contact him and i explained
to Dr azen how my Husband left me for good 2 years just
because i was sick from incurable diseases,He told me not
to worry that he would surly bring back Hayden into my life
within 5 days and also cure my herpes i was so happy
when i had that i was thinking if truly what Dr azen is
saying is true So then i said if he was a scam people
would not talk good about him in an international radio
station here in the UK,What baffled me the most was that
before the 5 days completed i already got an email from
Hayden begging me,i was like are you sure this email his
real,i was doubting then the next thing was a call from
Hayden telling me he is in front of my door i rushed to the
door i opened it and saw Hayden standing and crying for
me to forgive him which i did,i forgive him and he was so
happy and promise to be with me forever and so suprisely
we went for check up together and i was also cured may
the good lord be praise ,This happened due to the help of
this great man Dr azen Please friend Dr azen has brought
back happiness into our life in the UK how wish we could
give him an award for the great thing he has done for us in
the UK. Dr azen is a man to contact for help please don’t
fall victim into the hand of scam Dr azen is here to help
and a living testimony to his great work contact him on his
private mail azentemple@gmail.com whataspp him on
+2348074100134
he also cure all this
HIV AIDS
get your ex back
lotto spell
My name is Pamela Doris…My ex-husband and I had always managed to stay friendly after our divorce. But I always wanted to get back together with him, All it took was a visit to this spell casters website, because my dream was to start a new life with my husband, and live happily with him.. This spell caster requested for a specific love spell for me and my husband, and i accepted it. And this powerful spell caster began to work his love spell. And 48 hours after this spell caster worked for me,my husband called me back for us to be together again, and he was remorseful for all his wrong deeds.The spell is work perfectly and my husband is now back to me again.My “husband” is back and we went to court and withdraw our divorce papers ASAP. This is nothing short of a miracle. Thank you Dr.Ogala for your powerful spells. Words are not enough. here is his Email: Ogalalovespell@yahoo.com or call him, +2348147673679.
My name is Lilian N.This is a very joyful day of my life because of what Dr.Uduehi did for me, helping me back with my ex-husband and his magic love spell. We have been married for 6 years and was so terrible because my husband was cheating on me and really was looking for a divorce, but when I came across e-mail on the Internet Dr.Uduehi how he helped so many people to get their ex back and help secure relationships and make people be happy in their relationship. I explained my situation to him and then to seek his help, but to my surprise he told me that he will help me with my case and here I am now celebrate because my husband has completely changed forever. He always wants to be with me and he can do nothing without my presence. I really enjoy my marriage, what a great celebration. I will continue on the internet, testifying because Dr.Uduehi is really a true spell caster. Need help DOCTOR UDUEHI THEN CONTACT NOW by e-mail: uduehitempleofsolution@gmail.com He is the only answer to your problem and you will be happy in your relationship.
Love SPELL
EX WIN BACK
PROMOTE
FRUIT OF WOMB SPELL
PROTECTION SPELL
GOOD JOB
BUSINESS SPELL
LOTTERY SPELL E.T.C
With a great joy and fullness of happiness i my heart, i want to thank a powerful spell caster called Dr Miracle, I am from USA, before now i thought i have lost my husband for good after just 2 years of our marriage, We had a fight because he thought that i was cheating on him with my childhood friend and nothing like that happen. He was been deceived by my own very good friend who was having crush on him just to make him hers. Which she really succeeded till now, i tried my possible best to make him know the real truth that i was not cheating but he was already fed up because of the lies rendered against me by my own friend, from their i was searching for help because he was my life and without him i could hurt myself. I contacted three fake spell caster that drained me of my money before i came across Dr Miracle, who finally cast a spell on my husband that made him realize that i was not cheating on him, He came back begging me for forgiveness and that was how we came back and now he love me more than before, anything i tell him now is what he does, Thanks to the great and powerful Dr Miracle for restoring joy, happiness to my home again. If you need help, contact him on his Email (MIRACLESPELLHOME@YAHOO.COM) or his web, http://miraclespellhome.wix.com/dr-miracles,,,,