The Post News Group

Founded in 1963, the Post News Group is the largest African American weekly newspaper in Northern California. Serving the San Francisco Bay Area communities of Oakland, Berkeley, Richmond, Marin, South County (Hayward, Fremont, etc) and San Francisco, the weekly Post newspapers reports and advances the issues and events impacting those identified communities.

The Post News Group publishes The Oakland Post, Berkeley Tri-City Post, Richmond Post, San Francisco Post, South County Post, Marin County Post, Stockton Post, Vallejo Post, and El Mundo, our Spanish-language newspaper.

The Post seeks to constantly provide awareness of issues and current events of concern in Bay Area minority communities.

The Post is located a t1433 Webster Street, Suite 100, Oakland, CA 94612.

Meet the Post Staff

